Class-3 girl student allegedly raped by peon in Rayagada district

Rayagada: In a shameful incident, a class-3 girl student was allegedly raped in school by the peon in Kashipur block area of Rayagada district of Odisha today.

According to reports, the victim was admitted at the Dangasil hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as her condition deteriorated.

Cops from the Dangasil Police outpost started an investigation into the matter after the parents of the girl lodged a complaint today.

Meanwhile, adequate police forces have been deployed in the locality as tension prevailed in the areas following the incident. Further probe is underway.