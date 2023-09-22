Shocking! Baripada PRM Medical College doctor found hanging in hostel room

Baripada: In a shocking incident, a doctor of the PRM Medical College at Baripada was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in the hostel room on Friday.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Sachin Sahu of Keonjhar district. He was working as a house surgeon at the Medical College & Hospital after completing his medical studies.

According to reports, Sahu returned to the college hostel room after his duty this morning and stayed inside. When he did not open the door for a long time, others broke open the door and found him hanging with a rope around his neck. They soon rushed him to the hospital, but the doctor declared him dead.

Baripada Sadar police reached the medical college and started an investigation after getting information about Sahu’s death. However, the exact reason what prompted the him to take the extreme step is yet to be known.