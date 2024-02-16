CHSE Plus 2 Board exams 2024 to begin today; Here’s advisory for appearing students

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus Two Board exams is all set to begin today. The educational board has also released an advisory for the students who will appear for the examinations.

The Higher secondary education board in its important notice revealed that around 3, 84, 597 students including regular and ex-regular from all streams will appear for the exams.

A total of 1,86,889 boys are appearing for the exam while the number of girls stand at 1,99,361. A total of 2,37,750 students to appear in arts, 1,16,620 in science, 26,089 in commerce and 5,791 in vocational studies.

As per the Odisha Board Class 12 exam date sheet, the board examination will begin today and will conclude on March 2024. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The appearing students will have three hours and fifteen minutes to complete the exam.

Advisory for Students for CHSE Plus 2 board exams 2024: