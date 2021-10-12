Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagadev moves High Court for bail

Cuttack: Odisha’s Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagadev, who was denied bail by Khurda ADJ Court and sent to judicial custody on Friday, moved Orissa High Court today for bail.

It is to be noted that the MLA had a face-off with Balugaon BJP leader Niranjan Sethi where he threatened to kill him. Following which, Sethi filed a police complaint based on which police registered a case (156/21) under sections 341, 294, 323, 506 of the IPC and section 3 of the Atrocities Act against Jagadev.

Following the incident, the MLA had sought anticipatory bail in the High Court to avoid arrest. However, the Court directed him to surrender and approach the lower Court for bail.

Accordingly, Jagdev surrendered in the lower Court and applied for bail. However, the Khordha ADJ Court rejected his bail and he was arrested. And today he moved again to HC for bail.

It is to be noted that Jagdev was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after the said video of the fight went viral.

Also read: LIC Kanyadan Policy 2021: Deposit Rs 121 per day and get 27 lakhs