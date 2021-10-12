Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagadev moves High Court for bail

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Odisha’s Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagadev, who was denied bail by Khurda ADJ Court and sent to judicial custody on Friday, moved Orissa High Court today for bail.

It is to be noted that the MLA had a face-off with Balugaon BJP leader Niranjan Sethi where he threatened to kill him. Following which, Sethi filed a police complaint based on which police registered a case (156/21) under sections 341, 294, 323, 506 of the IPC and section 3 of the Atrocities Act against Jagadev.

Following the incident, the MLA had sought anticipatory bail in the High Court to avoid arrest. However, the Court directed him to surrender and approach the lower Court for bail.

Accordingly, Jagdev surrendered in the lower Court and applied for bail. However, the Khordha ADJ Court rejected his bail and he was arrested. And today he moved again to HC for bail.

It is to be noted that Jagdev was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after the said video of the fight went viral.

Also read: LIC Kanyadan Policy 2021: Deposit Rs 121 per day and get 27 lakhs

You might also like
State

State

Huge cash seized from 3 officials who had been intercepted in Odisha

State

Odisha: 5-year-old girl dies as Ambulance couldn’t reach village due to lack of road

State

6-Yr-Old Killed In Leopard Attack In Nabarangpur Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online