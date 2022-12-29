Chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik to visit Angul today

Angul: There is a super show in Angul, as the chief minister of Odisha as well as three ministers from the center are scheduled to visit today.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Angul and inaugurate many projects. He will reach Angul stadium at 10:50 AM and will proceed to the venue of the meeting from there.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 1541 projects worth Rs 185 crores. He will also approve loans of Rs 242 crores to 7,400 women self help groups and 75,000 self-reliant women.

Along with this, the Angul bus stand will also be inaugurated. A hospital will be inaugurated in Palalahada, and a heritage constructed in Talcher municipality will also be flagged off today.

Later, Naveen Patnaik will b present in the program conducted at Angul station along with three central ministers.

The security arrangements have been tightened keeping the chief minister’s visit in mind.