CDPO convicted in vigilance corruption case, gets rigorous imprisonment

Balangir: Suprava Mohapatra, the ex-CDPO of Saintala in Balangir district has been convicted in a vigilance corruption case and has been awarded rigorous imprisonment by a court today. Suprava is the present CDPO of Muribahal.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir convicted Suprava Mohapatra and sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 months more.

The Court further sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs 50,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 months more for the offence U/s 409 IPC. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

The ex-CDPO of Saintala was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Balangir TR No.03/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act, 1988/409 IPC for misappropriation of Govt. money to the tune of Rs 12,43,000 without accounting for the same in the books of account of her office.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Suprava Mohapatra from service following her conviction.