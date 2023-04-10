CBI probe sought by Postal Dept in fake certificate case

Bhubaneswar: The Postal Department has sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) in the fake certificate case. In this respect the Postal Department has written to the CBI SP, Bhubaneswar to probe irregularities.

As per reports, Bhubaneswar Postal Department has written CBI to probe irregularities in the recruitment of Gramin Daka Sevak (GDS). During scrutiny, it has come to notice that some applicants have applied in lieu of fake certificates issued in the name of Boards in other States. Involvement of organised criminal gangs has been suspected in this racket.

Applications had been sought in an advertisement for filling up 1382 Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Odisha circle. The last date of application was February 16. The essential minimum educational qualification for these posts was 10th pass from a recognised Board. However, during the certificate verification for the shortlisted candidates, fake certificates were found. In Balangir 38 candidates are suspected to have given fake certificates for the said recruitment process.