Temperature in Odisha crosses 40 degree Celsius for first time this year, check details

Bhubaneswar: The day temperature in Odisha touched the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time this year, informed the city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius today. It was followed by Baripada, where 40 degree Celsius temperature was witnessed.

Likewise, the day temperature of 39 degree Celsius or above was recorded in 12 places of the State including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The places are Chandbali (39.7), Cuttack (39.1), Bhubaneswar (39.7), Angul (39.7), Sambalpur (39.7), Sundergarh (39.0), Titlagarh (39.2), Malkangiri (39.5), Sonepur (39.2), Boudh (39.5), Bhadrak (39.0) and Jagatsinghpur (39.0).

The residents of Daringibadi in Kandhamal district saw the lowest temperature of the State as the Kashmir of Odisha recorded a temperature of 32.5 degree Celsius.

Have a look at today’s temperature report of IMD: