Bus strike in Odisha to begin from December 1 warns AOPBOA

Gajapati: Bus strike in Odisha will begin from December 1. The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) has decided to launch a strike in protest against the LAccMI scheme.

A meeting was held in this regard among the members of the All Odisha Private Bus Owners Association, said reliable reports.

Association secretary Debendra Sahu and Treasurer Barada Acharya informed that during their discussion with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently, the State government had assured not to run bus under the LAccMI scheme from the blocks to the district headquarters and ply the buses from panchyats to the blocks.

Later however the buses were launched and the association alleged that the government has failed to keep its assurance, which is why all the buses will go off road from December 1, 2023.