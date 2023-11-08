Odisha: BMC conducts raids in Bhubaneswar to check food safety at eateries

Bhubaneswar: The food safety team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its drive to check food quality across various places in the city, said reports.

The BMC teams have been working hard to maintain food hygiene and cleanliness in eateries across the capital city of Odisha. Raids have been conducted by the BMC in Rudrapur, Hanspal, Jaydev Vihar, and Nayapalli area.

It is worth mentioning that, synthetic food colors and stale items have been destroyed. Fines have been levied for unhygienic conditions, and samples have been sent to the labs for analysis.

Earlier, the team had inspected various hotel near Gajapti Nagar and Nayapalli area. It is noteworthy that, the BMC team destroyed expired and food samples were sent for testing. The enforcement team of BMC also imposed penalty on hotels.

Team Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had advised them earlier to maintain cleanliness but there was no improvement. BMC has further warned that, “We request all to maintain minimum 5 meters and above clean surroundings around their shops and establishment clean.” Team BMC appeals all, ” To keep twin dustbins, segregate waste and hand it over to BMC Safai Gadi (vehicle) during collection.

