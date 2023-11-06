Bus accident in Puri of Odisha, 8 pilgrims injured

Puri: A bus accident in Puri district of Odisha has allegedly taken place on Monday in the afternoon hours, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reliable reports, as many as eight passengers have been injured as passenger bus meet with an accident in Puri of Odisha.

The driver allegedly lost control over the wheels and dashed into a tree. The accident took place on Jagannath sadak, Rua square in Puri.

The pilgrims were allegedly on their way to Puri for Asthi Visarjan, said reliable reports in this regard. All the injured have been admitted to the Sadar Headquarter Hospital, said reliable reports.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.