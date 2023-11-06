Fake doctors dupe people in Dhenkanal of Odisha, 1 detained another flees

Kamakhyanagar: Some fake doctors have taken advantage of the poor health services in Kankadahada block, a tribal area of ​​Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

According to reports, the Tribals have been seen to be exploited in the name of health care since they are innocent people. A young man identified as Rakesh Viswan from Calcutta was seen providing health care services without adequate medical training. This fake doctor was treating people since the past five years.

Starting from prescribing medicine and giving injections, he was doing it all. After this news became public, a team led by Kankadahada Police Station Officer, Khandahar Behera went to that particular clinic and detained the fake doctor in the police station and continued the investigation.

However, when the police reached the clinic the police received the news of another person providing health services as a fake doctor in Rodang village. However, the fake doctor Babu has gone missing since then, said reports.

In this regard Kankadahada police station officer said that all the information about the clinic from which the detained youth has been giving health care has been requested. Action will be taken as per law after information is received added the police officer in this regard.