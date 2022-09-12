bus accident in odisha

Bus Accident In Odisha: Narrow Escape For 72 Pilgrims

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Jaleswar: A bus with pilgrims overturned in Odisha on Monday. As many as 72 pilgrims have had a narrow escape in the accident.

The pilgrims had returned from Puri after visiting Lord Jagannath. They were enroute West Bengal. Only two people have received minor injuries in  the incident.

The accident allegedly took place due to a portion of road caving in. The Basta police reached the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Balasore.

