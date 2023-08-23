Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Bus accident in Koraput of Odisha, narrow escape for passengers

A bus accident has taken place in Koraput district of Odisha today, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

The bus was coming from Visakhapatna and going towards Bhawanipatna. All of a sudden the driver lost control over the wheels and it overturned near Sunki ghat.

The bus overturned near Jodimadili. All passengers are reported to be safe. Sunki police reached the spot and rescued the passenger.

Reportedly, the driver has fallen asleep and the bus lost control and crashed. The police informed about this. The police escorted the passengers safely to their destination in another bus via another route.

