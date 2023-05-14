BSF Jawans thwart Maoists plan, Diffused 3 kilos of IED in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans on Sunday diffused three kilograms of IED planted by the Maoists at Sudhakanda forest in Malkangiri district of Odisha and averted a big tragedy.

The security personnel detected the explosives planted by the red rebels to target the jawans and other forces in the area, sources said.

According to sources, the explosives were planted near a culvert and the jawans of 142 battalion of BSF jawans successfully diffused the three kilograms of IED after getting information.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently the Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) had conducted a successful operation in Kalahandi by killing three Maoists after an encounter recently.

In a major operation against the red rebels, the officers of SIW have shown exemplary courage and gunned down three Maoists in Taparanga Reserve Forest under M Rampur police limits based on a specific intelligence input regarding the presence of armed Maoist cadres.

A DSP rank officer had also sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire with the Maoists. He then underwent successful surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The operation came soon after an alert was sounded in Odisha following the deadly Naxal attack in neighbouring Chhattisgarh district.