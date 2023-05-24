BSE Odisha announced important info regarding exam pattern of Class IX, X: Details here

Cuttack: On Wednesday, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced some important information regarding the pattern of examination for Class IX and X. The pattern of the examinations for classes 9th and 10th (Matric) in Odisha will be changed, informed BSE, Odisha President Ramasish Hazra in a press meet today.

As per the information, henceforth there will not be two Assessment tests. However, the old pattern will be resumed. Accordingly, now an annual examination will be conducted at the end of the academic year for the Matriculation (Class 10) examination.

However, the internal assessment system will continue. There will be four internal assessment examinations. That means, 3-monthly examinations will be conducted.

This arrangement will be applicable to the High Schools and to the Madhyama also.

The Board (BSE) will not conduct any examination in Class IX. Only the Board will provide question papers for the year-end examination. The Board will send these question papers to the District Education Officers (DEOs). They will provide the same to the schools. This has been done to maintain equality.

There will be a half-yearly examination for class 10 (Matric). The Board will provide the question papers for this examination.

The BSE also informed that the supplementary examination system will also continue. For the current year, the form fill-up process will commence on May 26 to continue till June 1 for this exam. The supplementary exam will be conducted between July 3 and July 8.