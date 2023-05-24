Odisha Matric Supplementary exam from July 3, 2023

Cuttack: The Odisha Matric Supplementary exam shall be held from July 3 to July 8 informed the Board of Secondary Education Odisha on Wednesday.

This year, the form-filling up process for the Odisha Matric supplementary examination will start from June 26 and will continue till July 1, said the Board in a presser.

The rechecking of the Odisha Matric exam answer sheets has been started from May 23 informed the BSE Odisha. The students can apply for rechecking from May 23 to May 25, 2023.

The online application facility has been made available for fresh HSC students. The Madhyama Sanskrit and State Open School Certificate (SSC) students can apply offline.

The information regarding the rechecking of Odisha matric exam has been provided by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

The Odisha Matric Supplementary exam results will be out in two months, said reports. The result of the Odisha matric exams 2023 had been published on May 18. It is worth mentioning that the pass percentage is 96.4%.

Similarly the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam and the Madhyama Exam 2023 had also been announced on the same date.

However, the result have been made available online on the website from 12 pm onwards, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha today.

This year a total of 5 lakh 41 thousand and 247 candidates appeared for the Matric examination in Odisha. The valuation of the Matric, SOSC and Madhyama exams had been started on April 3.

