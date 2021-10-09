Brown sugar worth 10 cr seized in capital city, 1 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The chain of massive drug haul continues in the State where Commissionerate Police seized 260 gms of brown sugar from near Kesura area of Sahid Nagar in capital city and arrested one youth in this connection. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Mrunal Samal.

Based on a reliable information, Quick Action Team (QAT) along with Balianta police conducted a surprise raid in the area and seized 260 gms of drugs from the spot.

The worth of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be Rs 10 crore, said reports.

A case has been registered under section 21c Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Balianta Police Station.

Ccommissionerate Police has launched a concerted drive against Narcotic Drugs this year. As of now, a total seizure of brown sugar in Commissonerate Police has crossed 10 Kgs. Other than Special Task Force (STF) no police unit has ever seized 10 kgs of Brown Sugar in a year.

Bhubaneswar Police has seized 5.680 kgs whereas Cuttack Urban Police police has seized 4.646 kgs making the total seizure to 10.3 kg. In Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, on seizure of brown sugar, 33 cases have been registered and 67 persons were arrested whereas in Cuttack Urban Police District 11 cases have been registered and 30 persons have been arrested, added reports.

More than 43 lakhs of cash have also been seized in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District. In Bhubaneswar Operation White Spyder was launched on August 15, 2021 and till today 1.75 kgs of brown sugar have been seized while 37 drug peddlers have been arrested.

Notably, Commissionerate Police will continue its drive against drugs and will to make the twin cities drugs free.

