Brother-Sister Duo Dead In Road Accident In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Ganjam: A brother-sister duo have been killed in a bike-truck collision on National Highway at Sabulia near Rambha in Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to reports, a family of four members were crossing the road on a bike when a truck ran over the bike in which the daughter-son duo lost their lives on the spot whereas their father and mother sustained critical injuries.

The couple have been admitted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.

On getting the information, the Rambha police arrived at the spot, seized both the vehicles and initiated am investigation into the matter.

