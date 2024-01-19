This is how you can release your seized vehicles now in Odisha, High Court issues order

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today directed the Transport Commissioner of Odisha government to come up with a special policy to release the vehicles seized by the police, excise and forest departments.

While conducting hearing of a petition field for the release of a seized vehicle, a High Court bench comprising Justice Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi directed the Odisha Transport Commissioner to file an affidavit on how the seized vehicles can be released or returned to their owners before they get damaged. The court scheduled the next hearing on February 7.

On April 25, 2019, Phiringia Police in Kandhamal district had seized a car which was bearing a registration number OR02 BZ 2386 for allegedly transporting ganja. The vehicle owner, Jitendra Digal, had moved the Phulbani court to release the seized vehicle. As he could not get his vehicle back, he approached the Orissa High Court over the issue.

While conducting hearing of his petition, the High Court directed him to submit a surety of Rs 50,000 at the office of Phulbani Civil Court Registrar to get his car released.

While directing Jitendra Digal for submitting the cash, the court also imposed certain restrictions like, he cannot change the colour of the vehicle, and he has to produce the vehicle at the court whenever it is needed. Besides, the vehicles cannot be used for any illegal activities.

As per the court order Digal’s car will be seized again and he will lose the deposits too if he violates any of the restrictions,

It is to be noted here that hundreds of seized bikes, trucks, cars and big vehicles are lying in the office of various police stations, excise departments and forest departments of the state not for a month or two but for years. Due to heat wave, rain, winter, the condition of the vehicles get worse and they become un-functional. But, if this order of the High Court is implemented, it is expected that the problems arising from the vehicles lying in the premises of the police station, excise department and forest department will be solved.

