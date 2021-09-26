Boy And Girl Jump Into Waterfall In Odisha, Go Missing

Nuapada: In a horrifying incident that took place on Sunday a boy and a girl have gone missing after jumping into Godhas waterfall in Nuapada district of Odisha.

The locals spotted the duo while they were jumping into the waterfall and immediately alerted the local police. into

On getting the information, the Dharambandha police rushed to the spot and started a probe into the matter.

The police and a team of fire fighters launched a rescue operation. The identity of the duo is yet to be ascertained, further details are awaited.