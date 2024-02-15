Raid on Boudh RTO: Assests worth crores includes flat, commercial shops in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Thursday detected assests worth crores that inlcudes two flats and two commercial shopping outlets in Bhubaneswar during raids on properties linked to Boudh RTO Basanta Kumar Mohapatra on allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Here are the Assets Unearthed

1) Flat No.307 on 3rd floor at Utkal Signature, Pahala, Bhubaneswar, worth Rs 1 crore.

2) Commercial shopping outlets No.4 & 5 at Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall, Gautam Nagar, Bhubaneswar, worth about Rs 2 crore.

3) 3-BHK flat No.B/83, 8th floor, Utkal Royal Residency, Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar worth Rs 1 crore.

4) Advance Rs.1.35 crore paid to a realtor to purchase of 5-BHK flat vide flat No.2504, Block-4, Iconic Tower, Z-1 Estate, Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar with an area 1776 sqft.

5) Advance Rs 88 lakh to purchase a flat vide No.F-1002 at Ozone Elegant-WF-48 in Bengaluru.

6) Rs 1,16,700 in cash

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flats and commercial complex are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing. FD worth crores suspected in various bank accounts. Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are also being ascertained, an official release said.