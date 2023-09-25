Bollywood actor Govinda & singer Abhijeet Sawant perform in last evening of Nuakhai Bhetghat

Jharsuguda: Bollywood actor Govinda and singers Abhijeet Sawant and Ranjeet Rajwada performed in the last evening of Nuakhai Bhetghat held at Jharsuguda yesterday.

According to reports, Bollywood actor Govinda danced to some his hit songs while singers Abhijeet Sawant and Ranjeet Rajwada enthralled the audience with their all-time favourite songs.

Likewise, some local artists like Saswat Joshi, Ollywood actresses Sheetal Patra, Tamanna Vyasa and others also performed in the cultural program organised on the occasion of last evening of Nuakhai Bhetghat. They danced to some of the very popular Sambalpuri folk songs including the Rasarkeli, Maelajada, Dalkhai Re and Rimjhim Pani.

Northern Range IGP Deepak Kumar, Jharsuguda District SP Smith P. Parmar, and CEO of Vedanta also attended the program, which was organised by the Naba Das Foundation.

It is to be noted here that on the first day of the cultural extravaganza, members of different organizations and youths donated blood.