Friends think youth to be dead, throw him on road in Jharsuguda and flee

Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, friends think a youth to be dead and throw him on the road and flee from the scene in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from near the Odisha – Chhattisgarh border in Badimala area said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that the friends of the youth thought that he had come in contact with an electricity panel board and got electrocuted and died.

Later reportedly, they decided not to bother with taking him to the hospital and throw him on the road side as they thought that he was already dead.

Further it is worth mentioning that a few fishermen spotted the youth and rescued him. The youth is said to be from outside the state of Odisha.