Bol bom devotees narrowly escape at Narasinghnath in Odisha’s Bargarh: Watch

Bargarh: A number of Kaudia devotees today at the famous Narsinghnath pitha in Bargarh district of Odisha narrowly escaped from getting washed away in the strong water current as water level suddenly increased. At this perilous moment they created a human chain by holding tight each other and managed to fight the strong current.

Today is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravana. The whole month of Shravana is regarded as pious and large numbers of devotees collect sacred water from different water bodies and travel even long distances to pour it on the Shivalinga.

The Narasinghnath pitha is a famous Lord Shiva shrine of western Odisha situated in the Bargarh district. While the last Monday of Sharavana month is regarded as the most pious day large number of kaudia devotees had visited the holy shrine today.

As per reports, today when a good number of Bol bom devotees were collecting water from the water fountain near the famous Narasingnath temple, water level suddenly swelled probably due to heavy rain. As a result many of them got trapped in the middle of the water stream. However, they created a human chain by holding hands of each other tightly and managed to face the strong water flow.

The bol bom devotees would have washed away if they would not have taken the immediate step to keep everybody safe. It has been reported that three of the devotees were pulled by the strong water current, but they soon were rescued.

The kaudia devotees were reportedly got trapped in the middle of the strong water current for about 2 to 3 hours. Later, as the water level decreased they came out of the water.

While it was surely a perilous situation, where there were chances of many devotees getting washed away, everybody came out of the danger unharmed. It was due to the blessings of Lord Shiva, many of the devotees said.