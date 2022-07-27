Why Bol Bom pot not kept on ground? Know other rituals of Kaudia Yatra during Shravana

Shravana month is considered the most auspicious month in the Hindu community. During the month of Shravan, devotees pray to Lord Shiva for good health and fortune. Fasting during this month pleases Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who bless their devotees with a peaceful and prosperous life.

Shravana also marks the beginning of the ‘Kaudia Yatra,’ in which Shiva devotees travel to Abhistha Shivapitha by carrying a load of water. The word ‘Kaudi’ refers to a journey of devotees carrying water where they are not allowed to let the pot of water touch the ground because it is considered a sin.

Going on this journey and pouring water on the Shiv Linga is believed to please Bholenath, who would shower his blessings and fulfil your wishes. Because it is an important part of the Shravan month, many rules are followed during this time. To fulfill their desires, devotees walk barefoot to Lord Shiva’s shrine in the month of Shravana. However, the ‘Kaudias’ (Pilgrims) must follow many rules during this time. There are a total of 8 such rules that must be followed: