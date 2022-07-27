Why Bol Bom pot not kept on ground? Know other rituals of Kaudia Yatra during Shravana
Shravana month is considered the most auspicious month in the Hindu community. During the month of Shravan, devotees pray to Lord Shiva for good health and fortune. Fasting during this month pleases Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who bless their devotees with a peaceful and prosperous life.
Shravana also marks the beginning of the ‘Kaudia Yatra,’ in which Shiva devotees travel to Abhistha Shivapitha by carrying a load of water. The word ‘Kaudi’ refers to a journey of devotees carrying water where they are not allowed to let the pot of water touch the ground because it is considered a sin.
Going on this journey and pouring water on the Shiv Linga is believed to please Bholenath, who would shower his blessings and fulfil your wishes. Because it is an important part of the Shravan month, many rules are followed during this time. To fulfill their desires, devotees walk barefoot to Lord Shiva’s shrine in the month of Shravana. However, the ‘Kaudias’ (Pilgrims) must follow many rules during this time. There are a total of 8 such rules that must be followed:
- If you are resting somewhere during the Kaudia Yatra, keep the pot away from touching the ground. Instead, hang it somewhere so that it will not come in contact with the ground. If the pot comes in contact with the ground, it must be refilled with water.
- Kaudias should not consume non-vegetarian food while on the journey. If you are fasting, you can wash the fruit thoroughly and eat it on the way. Drink only pure water.
- Only use pure river water to fill the pot. Aside from that, you can fill it with pure well water. However, water from the pond is not permitted because it is contaminated. Besides, you can use rainwater.
- During the Kaudia Yatra, no intoxicants should be consumed including Hashish, marijuana, alcohol, cigarettes, and so on.
- Make this journey solely on foot. Simply walk from beginning to end of the journey. You can travel by vehicle after the journey has been completed or before it begins.
- If it’s your first time travelling, don’t go too far. Later on, you will be able to travel at your own pace. It will also be convenient for you if you travel to nearby locations.
- If you are planning on this journey, you should first understand why you are doing so. If you believe in Lord Shiva, you must complete this journey with devotion. Mahadev’s blessings can be obtained through pure devotion.
- Take care of your body while travelling. Only drink clean water. Relax in a neat and tidy environment.
