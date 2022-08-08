Odisha: Body Of Missing Youth Recovered From Hirakud, Search Underway For Another

Sambalpur: The body of the missing youth Abhishek Kumar has been recovered from the Hirakud dam on Monday in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, search operation by ODRAF is still on for Mahesh.

It is noteworthy that three boys and one girl had gone for a picnic near Hirakud Dam besides the Jhankarani temple.

While taking a bath all three of the boys were swept away by the strong river current. Out of them one was rescued while the other two were missing.

The ODRAF team has recovered the body of one of them this morning whereas search operation is still on for another.

It is worth mentioning here that, all the four were newly appointed employees of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Burla of Sambalpur.