Body of newborn recovered from drain in Gajapati of Odisha

Gajapati: In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn was found in a drain in Gajapati district of Odisha, said reports on Monday.

According to reliable reports, the body of the baby was exhumed when the cleaning staff in a decomposed state.

The incident has been reported from a drain near a jewelry shop in the market area in Parlakhemundi town under Gajapati district limits.

According to latest reports, the Parlakhemundi police has reached the spot and has seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

It is worth mentioning that, the body of the baby was so badly decomposed that it is difficult to identify whether it is a boy or a girl.

The Parlakhemundi police has launched an investigation into the matter as to who and when had committed such a heartless act.