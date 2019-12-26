Body Of College Girl Found In Luna River In Kendrapara

Body Of College Girl Found In Luna River In Kendrapara

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: Body of a girl was found from Luna river near Kuanrapala under Marshaghai police limits in the district today.

The body was first spotted by few locals who immediately informed the police. Police suspect that the girl was a college student as she had put on college uniform.

Further investigation revealed that a girl had jumped into the river under Nemala police station in Cuttack district on December 23. The girl identified as Rolani Mohanty was a plus two second year student.

“We suspect that the body which wsa found from Luna river is of Mohanty. We have communicated the matter to our counterparts in Nemala. Further investigation in the case is continuing,” said a police official.

 

