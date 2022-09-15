Bodies of woman and her mother-in-law found in pool of blood, murder suspected

Bodies of woman and her mother-in-law found in pool of blood, murder suspected From preliminary investigation it has been suspected that the accused man has killed his wife and mother

Jharsuguda: The bodies of a woman and her mother-in-law were recovered on Thursday in a pool of blood in their house in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. The incident took place in a house of the Mistry pada under Katarbaga panchayat under Rengali Police limits in the district. It is suspected to be a case of double murder while the husband of the woman has been detained.

The deceased women have been identified as 58 year old Saebani Khadia and 80 year old Jhima Khadia of the village.

As per reports, the two bodies were found today lying inside their house in a pool of blood. The locals then informed Police.

After getting information, Police reached the spot, seized the dead bodies and sent it for autopsy. A case has been registered in this connection.

Soon Police swung into action and initiated investigation. Police have detained Kulthu Khadia, the husband of the woman and the son of the old deceased woman in this connection, informed IIC of Rengali Police Station.

While it has been suspected that the man has murdered his wife and mother, further investigation of the case is underway.

In another case in the State today a bike borne youth was shot in the Raighar area of Nabarangpur district when he was driving his bike along a road nearby the jungle. The reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.