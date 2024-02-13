BMC to take action against beggars who will be seen begging even after being handed over to family

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that it will take stringent action against the beggars who will be seen begging in the State Capital City even after being handed over to their family members.

According to BMC, the drive to make Bhubaneswar city free from beggars continues as the rescue teams visit different parts of the city at night to identify the beggars and take them to the beggar rehabilitation centre of BMC. “BMC continues its drive to make our city free from beggars. Night mobilization & rescue of the homeless, they are taken to the #beggarrehabilitation centre of BMC,” said the city civic body on its X handle.

BMC continues its drive to make our city free from beggars.

Night mobilization & rescue of the homeless, they are taken to the #beggarrehabilitation centre of BMC.#OdishaCares#BMCCares pic.twitter.com/eHJ4QyhMnk — BMC (@bmcbbsr) February 13, 2024

It is to be noted here that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with Commissionerate Police and three NGOs started a campaign on July 2, 2021 to make the city beggar-free. The beggars have been accommodated in five rehabilitation centres situated at Rang Bazar, Andharua, PWD Colony, Dakkua and Niladri Vihar.

Each rehabilitation centre has accommodation capacity of 100 beggars with provision of their medical facilities, counselling, education and skill development.

Apart from shifting the beggars to the rehabilitation centres, the rescue teams even contact the family members of some of the beggars, both in the state and outside the state, and make arrangements to leave them at their respective homes.

Despite getting all possible facilities from the BMC at the rehabilitation centres or even after returning homes, some beggars even are repeatedly seen begging on the streets of the city. Taking a serious note of this, the city civic body has now decided to take strict action against them.