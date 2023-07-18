BMC unites for effective solutions of water logging in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A significant meeting was held at the headquarters of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to discuss the issue of short-term water logging within the BMC area. Mayor Sulochana Das chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, the Mayor emphasized the importance of addressing water logging areas and swiftly resolving the issue to prevent inconvenience to citizens as the rainy season has commenced. Initially, there were 70 sensitive water logging areas, which have now been reduced to 32. BMC has instructed preparations for water management through pump sets in these areas.

Mayor highlighted the need for cleaning drains not only under BMC’s jurisdiction but also those managed by R&B, NHAI, and IDCO. She stressed the urgency of cleaning these drains, installing barricades, and covering them with slabs.

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange directed Zonal Deputy Commissioners and engineers to conduct frequent field visits and review reports from staff members. He emphasized the importance of identifying areas requiring slab installations and barricades and physically verifying the cleanliness of drains.

Instructed by the Commissioner, officials have been directed to promptly report any hazardous situations observed in drains under the management of NHAI, R&B, and WATCO to senior officials. It is essential to monitor the situation closely and take necessary actions in collaboration with the respective departments to address and mitigate any potential risks or issues that may arise.

The Meteorological Center in Bhubaneswar has issued a notice forecasting an increase in rainfall in the coming days. In response, the Commissioner urged officials from BMC, R&B, IDCO, NHAI, and WATCO to remain vigilant. For those without a control room, nodal officers must be assigned to the control room of BMC to ensure an immediate response to grievances.

Mayor Sulochana Das gave clear instructions to the officials from Prachi Division to prioritize the issue of inadequate cleaning of the Daya West Canal. She emphasized the importance of conducting thorough desilting activities and ensuring the proper disposal of the removed silt, strictly prohibiting any deposition on the canal or road sides.

With these concerted efforts and proactive measures, the BMC aims to effectively manage and mitigate the impact of waterlogging, ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhara, Chairman of Standing Committee Biranchi Narayana Mahasupakara, Corporator, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi, City Engineer Arun Kumar Nayak, Zonal Deputy Commissioners from three zones, engineers, representatives from R&B, IDCO, WATCO, Prachi division, and officials from the Fire Department.