Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued new guidelines for the management of public parks in Bhubaneswar in the wake of the sudden surge in Covid cases in the city.
“In view of sudden surge in number of new COVID cases and as per the guidelines issued by Govt of Odisha vide its order No 1663/R&DM(DM) dated 31-03-2021, the following guidelines are hereby issued for management of Public Parks in BMC area with immediate effect for public safety,” said the City Civic body while issuing the guideline.
- The Children paying equipments and Open Gymnasium equipments shall not be used by anybody and the Public Park authority shall cover/disable such equipments accordingly.
- The users of Park shall have to wear Mask appropriately at all times while inside the park.
- The park users shall have to adhere to social distancing of 6 Ft among themselves while inside the park and while using sitting facilities inside the park.
- Chewing of tobacco/spitting inside the park shall entail penal action like Collection of Fine etc. 5. This order will be valid until further orders.
- These guidelines shall remain effective until further orders.