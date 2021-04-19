468 New COVID Cases Reported In BMC Area In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 468 more residents living under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

While 386 are local contact cases, the rest 82 persons are from quarantine centres, informed the BMC on its Twitter handle today.

Apart from the detection of 468 new positive cases, 123 patients recovered from the deadly virus,

With today’s development, the COVID tally of Bhubaneswar rose to 36,147 and the recovery number touched 33,004.

Have a look at the details of the Covid situation:

