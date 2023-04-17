Blockade on NH 55 near Dhenkanal of Odisha

Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, has given a call to block national highway (NH) 55 for one hour on Monday morning, said reliable reports. The national highway has been blocked on the call of Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo.

The blockade has been called as the construction work of the national highway has not been completed even after one year of being started. It is worth mentioning that more than ten institutions, organizations and people of Dhenkanal have supported it.

The road blocked has been staged near Dhenkanal College Bypass. As a result, Cuttack-Sambalpur traffic has been disrupted. Hundreds of vehicles are stuck on both sides of the national highway, said reports.

Further detailed report awaited.