Schools reopen in Odisha, Morning classes resumes

Bhubaneswar: All schools in Odisha have reopened for classes from today that is Monday after a brief holiday of five days. The schools were closed in view of the severe heatwave as per the orders of the Odisha government from Wednesday.

As per the state Government orders, all classes from Standard 1 to 12 will reopen from today and the classes will be conducted only in the morning hours from 6:30am till 11am on every working day.

The government has also directed the school authorities to make adequate preparation for the heatwave. The school are ordered to have potable water and other necessary facilities for the students.

It is pertinent to mention that the schools and Anganwadis had been closed from April 12 to 16 due to the heatwave. The decision was take after the state was suffering from the blistering heat wave conditions.

Now, the temperature has slightly decreased in some places of the state.

