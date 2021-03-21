Black Pulsar Terror In Bhubaneswar: TV Anchor Looted Of Phone, Vanity Bag With Valuables

Bhubaneswar: The Black Pulsar terror has resurfaced in Bhubaneswar as three bike borne miscreants allegedly snatched a phone and vanity bag from an Odia TV anchor here yesterday.

According to reports, Odia TV anchor Maulikanta Mishra alias Guddi was returning home along with her sister-in-law on a two-wheeler after purchasing some medicines. In the meantime, three miscreants on a black Pulsar followed them to some extent and snatched her vanity bag near the Mausima Chhak of the State Capital City and fled from the spot.

While speaking about the loot, Maulikanta said that her black leather vanity bag which the miscreants looted had one 11 Pro Max, her debit card, credit card, PAN Card, Aadhaar card, DL, car registration card and medicine prescription of Sparsh Hospital.

Maulikanta and her sister-in-law narrowly escaped from being hurt during the loot.

The TV anchor and her family members later filed a complaint at Lingaraj Police Station and went to the DCP office asking the police officials to investigate the matter and trace her lost phone and vanity bag.

Based on Maulikanta Mishra’s complaint, police are said to have started an investigation into the matter.