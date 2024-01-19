Black Friday! 8 road accident deaths since morning in Odisha

Sorada/Jaleswar/Angul: As many as eight lives were lost in road accident deaths since morning on Friday in various parts of Odisha said reliable reports. Eight people died in accidents at different places in Sorada, Jaleswar and Angul.

According to reports, five people died in a head-on collision between two bikes near Podakhari village of Ganjam under Sorda police station limits. One is said to be in a critical condition.

According to the available information three people were on a bike, going from Sorada to Ashurbandh by bike, while another three other people were coming from Sorda on a scooty had a collision.

As a result, four people died on the spot. Two others were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in critical condition. One person has died while undergoing treatment there. The deceased are from Sorda area.

Further it is worth mentioning that adding to the number of road accident deaths in Odisha, two friends died in a bike accident near Uluda Chakka under Kamarda police station in Balasore district. Two people died on the spot while another one was hospitalized in critical condition. Last night, three young men were going to Talsari beach on a bike. Their bike hit a truck standing on the side of the road near Uluda Street, said reliable reports.

Meanwhile, an Asha didi died in a truck collision despite there being a traffic stop near Angul police station. A truck ran over an Asha didi while she was crossing the road. The Asha Didi died on the spot. There has been a protest at the scene based on this unfortunate accident. The enraged people also blocked the National Highway, said reliable reports. The police reached the spot and has tried to placate the mob. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.