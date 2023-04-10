2 fraudsters taken into remand by Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police will take two fraudsters into remand on Monday for cheating people on various grounds. One was defrauding employers and the other was embezzling postal deposits.

The Lakshmi Sagar police station and Lingaraj police station will take the said fraudster on remand, said reliable reports.

Bibhuti Bhushan Mishra an employee of the Rural Development Division Nayagarh, has been arrested for asking money for providing government jobs to people.

According to reports, Bibhuti has cheated more than 300 job aspirants off as much as Rs. 4 crores.

Similarly, postal agent Swarnalata Das will be brought into remand by the Lingaraj police station, said reliable reports.

The woman has allegedly managed to swindle more than 98 depositors off as much as Rs. 1 crore, said sources.

The police will soon appeal to the court. After the two fraudsters are brought on remand, the crime syndicate will be identified.