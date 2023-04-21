Jharsuguda bypolls: Mahendra Nayak of Congress joins BJD

Jharsuguda: Popular Congress leader Mahendra Nayak has left Congress and joined BJD in a mega induction program held on Friday.

The induction program was organized at the state head office in the presence of BJD MP Manas Mangaraj.

Mahendra Nayak was a Congress candidate in Jharsuguda in 2019 elections. He had won more than 18 thousand votes back then.

This has further strengthened the position of BJD for the upcoming Jharsuguda by polls.

Biju Janata Dal candidate Dipali Das has filed her nomination papers for the by-elections to Jharsuguda assembly seat. She filed her nomination papers at the Deputy Collector’s Office.

Speaking to media, she said that the development of Jharsuguda and welfare of its people will be her priority.

While the last date for filing the nomination papers is on 20th April, voting will be held on the 10th of May. The counting will be held on 13th May.

The by-election has been necessitated due to the death of the BJD MLA and former health Minister Naba Kishore Das.