Bhubaneswar: White tigress Bijaya dies in Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: After fighting with ailment for a long period, the white tigress of Nandankanan Zoological Park Bijaya died in Bhubaneswar of Odisha today.

According to reports, Tigress Bijaya fell sick on October 9 due to age-related issues. 

Soon, a team of four special doctors from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) attended her in a special isolation ward in Nandankanan.

However, her health deteriorated  and she died while undergoing treatment today.

A pall of gloom has descended in the Zoo premise following the death of the white tigress Bijaya.

