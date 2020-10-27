Bhubaneswar : As many as 88 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the BMC said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh 88 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 28 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 71 are local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 230 persons of the city have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 28,782, out of which 26,607 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured while 158 persons succumbed to the virus so far.

At present, the active cases of the city stand at 1,996, the civic body said.