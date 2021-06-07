Bhubaneswar: A total of 424 new COVID positives and 1295 recovery cases have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle informed that the 424 new COVID cases include 55 quarantine and 369 local contact cases.

The city civic body also said that as many as 1295 recovery cases has been registered taking the recovery number in the BMC jurisdiction to 72,608. Whereas, 358 Covid patients succumbbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

With the detection of the new coronavirus cases today, the tally of active cases is 7922.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the BMC area: