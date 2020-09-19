Bhubaneswar covid cases

Bhubaneswar reports 342 new Covid-19 positives, Tally mounts to 18267

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  As many as 342 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh 342 positive cases in the State Capital, as many as 104 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 238  have been detected local contact cases, according to the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 421 more Covid-19 patients have recovered in the city.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city have increased to 18,267, out of which 4,133 are active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,”the BMC tweeted.

