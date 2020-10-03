Bhubaneswar : As many as 329 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 219 patients have transmitted through local contact cases, while 110 cases have been reported from quarantine, according the latest update by the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 341 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered today.

So far, the total number Covid-19 cases in the State Capital has increased to 22,876 including 3,502 active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, “BMC tweeted.