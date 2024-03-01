Bhubaneswar: Police picks up groom from temple as woman who claimed to be his first wife files complaint

Bhubaneswar: Police reportedly picked up a man while he was marrying a woman at the Radhakrushna temple located on the back side of Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today. Police picked up the groom based on the complaint of a woman, who claimed to be his first wife,

One Jitendra Swain of Ganjam district, who is a driver, was getting married with a woman at the Radhakrushna temple as per the plan and Vedic rituals. However, a woman, a native of West Bengal, reached the spot and stopped the marriage claiming that she is the wife of Jitendra. She even showed some proof to substantiate her claims.

“He had married me and stayed with me for four to five years. But he came and was marrying another woman hidingly. If I created any problem, he should have talked to me or tried to solve the problem between us. Instead of that secretly he is marring another woman,” she alleged.

“Despite having a wife if he is marrying another woman, then what is the guarantee that the woman also face the same problem like me,” she added.

Later, a team of cops from the Mahila police station reached the spot based on the complaint filed by her and detained the groom and bride along with others for interrogation.

Speaking about the incident, ASP SN Muduli said, “Based on the woman’s allegation we detained them. We are probing to know either she had married him or not. Interrogation is underway to ascertain the reality.”