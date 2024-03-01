Bombs hurled at car in Bhubaneswar, 3 hurt as bombs hurled in Jatani

Bhubaneswar: Bombs hurled at a car in Niladri Vihar ATM square in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening. No one is hurt in the incident. Chandrasekharpur Police are present now at the spot and probing the case.

As per reports, two bike borne miscreants reached the ATM square in Niladri Vihar area and hurled bombs at a car that had been parked there. As a result, the glasses of the vehicle were damaged. Investigation is on to ascertain other damages of the car.

Following the incident the bike borne miscreants reportedly fled from the scene. Fortunately there were nobody inside the car or nearby and hence nobody was injured in the incident.

As per reports, both the miscreants had worn helmets to hide their identity. The reason behind this bomb attack is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information, Police personnel from Chandrasekharpur Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.

In a similar incident, as many as 3 persons including a woman have sustained injury in a case of bomb attack in Benapanjuri village in Jatani area of Khordha district today. The miscreants hurled bombs in front of a house. After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated probe.