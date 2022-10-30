Bhubaneswar: Lady blackmailer Archana meets her husband for second time in jail

Bhubaneswar: Lady blackmailer Archana Nag meets her husband Jagabandhu for the second time at Jharapada Jail here in Odisha today.

According to reports, the couple had a talk for about 25 minutes in the presence of a jailer and other security officials as well.

It is noteworthy that, Archana and Jagabandu met for the second time this week, As per sources, they had also meet each other last Sunday.

According to the jail manual, the arrested couple are permitted to meet once a week. Following the manual, Archana and Jagabandhu were allowed to meet today.

It is to be noted that on October 7, Archana was arrested by the police under the charges of blackmail. Later on October 21, her husband was arrested from their residence situated in Satyavihar.

In the meantime, the couple’s aide Khageswar is under the police scanner. Besides, the police have seized their phone, laptop and pen drives and further investigation into the matter is underway by the police.