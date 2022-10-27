ED to scan Archana Nag’s money trail as Commissionerate Police hands over two FIR copies

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to scan the money trail of arrested blackmailer Archana Nag as it has received two FIR copies from the Commissionerate Police.

Thursday sought an FIR copy of the case registered against Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand from the police.

According to reports, the city police handed over copies of the FIRs which were filed at the Nayapali and Khandagiri Police stations.

On the other hand, the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar is likely to pronounce its verdict on Archana Nag’s bail petition. It is to be mentioned here that the court conducted a hearing over her bail petition after she was produced in the court yesterday in connection to the case registered against her with Nayapalli police station.

While speaking to the media persons for the first time, the lady blackmailer from Bhawanipatna claimed that all the allegations leveled against her are false and the truth will come out if a proper investigation is carried out.

Notably, Odia filmmaker Akshay Parija had filed a case against Archana Nag for allegedly demanding Rs 3 crore by blackmailing him of circulating some of his obscene visuals. Later, police arrested her on October 6 on the charges of honey-trapping several influential persons of the State. Currently, she is lodged at the Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar.