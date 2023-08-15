Bhubaneswar: Elderly woman found dead with throat slit, daughter-in-law spotted unconscious

Bhubaneswar: In a ghastly incident, an elderly woman was found dead while her daughter-in-law was also seen lying unconscious inside their house in Khandagiri Bari area of the State Capital City this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mada Palai of Belaguntha area of Ganjam district while her daughter-in-law was identified as Baisakhi Palai.

Mada’s son, who saw the duo on a pool of blood, informed the police about the incident.

Soon a team of cops from the local police station rushed to the spot with a scientific team and carried out the investigation. Bhubaneswar SCP Prateek Singh also reached the crime spot.

Cops sent Mada’s body to the hospital for postmortem while Baisakhi was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

However, wither it is a case of family dispute or murder by some miscreants is yet to be ascertained, said sources adding that further investigation is underway.